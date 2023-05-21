Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

FAUG opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

