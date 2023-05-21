Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.24 and its 200-day moving average is $339.58. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

