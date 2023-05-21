Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,757 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 593,507 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 513,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 184,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000.

PFXF opened at $17.12 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

