Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Featured Stories

