Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

