Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 929.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after buying an additional 859,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,613,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,581,000 after buying an additional 328,674 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE DCP opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

