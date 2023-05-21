Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $980.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.