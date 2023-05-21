Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Rating) by 965.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

