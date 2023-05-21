Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RH by 117.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 14.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 538,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,446,000 after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 121.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Stock Performance

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $261.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.43. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

