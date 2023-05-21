Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,778 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFMO stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.