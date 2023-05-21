Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,439,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,186,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $117.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

