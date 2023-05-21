Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 92,207 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

