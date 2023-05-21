Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.