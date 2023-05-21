Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

