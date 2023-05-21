Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

