Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,816 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

STX opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

