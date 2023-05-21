Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

