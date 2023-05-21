Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,914 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BUD opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

