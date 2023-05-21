Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,817.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,296.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,860.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,830.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

