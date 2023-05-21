Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,276,000 after buying an additional 335,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

