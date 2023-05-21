Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,776 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.49 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

