Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,468 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.32 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.