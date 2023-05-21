Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $432.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.47.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.