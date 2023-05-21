Richard Sullivan Sells 23,137 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CFO Richard Sullivan sold 23,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $217,025.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Momentive Global stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global by 232.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

