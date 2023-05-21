Robert W. Baird Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $115.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

