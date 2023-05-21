Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 4.9 %

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,335 shares of company stock valued at $24,551,648. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.01 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.