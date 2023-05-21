Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agilysys by 1,134.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

