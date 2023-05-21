Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Saia by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Down 1.5 %

SAIA stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.48 and its 200 day moving average is $256.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

