Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 37.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.3 %

SPNS stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.