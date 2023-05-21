Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

