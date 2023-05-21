SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

