Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 125.2% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.