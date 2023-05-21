Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 3.9 %

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.