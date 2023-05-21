Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

NYSE SPB opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

