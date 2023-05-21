State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 93,860 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93,860 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $824,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

