Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

