Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunrun by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 412,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

