Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,400 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,679 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 388,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,808 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Tripadvisor Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -99.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.