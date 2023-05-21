T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $120,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

