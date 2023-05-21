Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TPX opened at $37.84 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

