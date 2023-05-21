Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

