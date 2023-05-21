The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 289,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.