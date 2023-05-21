The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $325.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

