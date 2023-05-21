The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $151.89 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

