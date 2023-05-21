The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 118.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.8 %

LSXMA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

