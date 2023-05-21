The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

