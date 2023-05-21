Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 57,429 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 286.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $68,747,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

