Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 64,533 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.58. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

