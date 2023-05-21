Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $149,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $133.17 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.