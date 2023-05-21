Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 292 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.